Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Kroger (KR) Stake; American Water Works Company (AWK)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 258 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 236 reduced and sold stock positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 30.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.71 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.67 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.42M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 37,097 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 13,500 shares. Optimum Inv owns 674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 240 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 124,300 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 11,131 shares. St Johns Inv Limited Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bellecapital has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.25% or 11,665 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Llc invested in 2,525 shares. Truepoint has 16,988 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 9,550 shares in its portfolio. General Investors has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Victory Capital Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8. Guggenheim maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Hold” rating and $27 target.