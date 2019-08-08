Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut By $1.27 Million Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Associated Banc (ASB) Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Associated Banc Corp (ASB) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 279,987 shares as Associated Banc Corp (ASB)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 5.34M shares with $113.92M value, down from 5.62M last quarter. Associated Banc Corp now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 648,393 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 60,293 shares with $2.91M value, down from 86,853 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $83.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 1.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.98 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 327,966 shares to 2.00M valued at $93.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 204,632 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.08 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

