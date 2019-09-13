Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Wabtec Com (WAB) Holding Has Upped by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 50,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 40,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.16 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1037.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 53,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares to 13,309 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 71,729 shares to 313,280 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.