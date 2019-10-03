Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding by $68.48 Million as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Raised by Harber Asset Management Llc

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 4.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 992,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 50.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46B, down from 51.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 384,345 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,103 shares to 10,744 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,329 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Management holds 222,688 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership owns 377,620 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc has 98,479 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Perkins Capital Mngmt owns 16,850 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 162,583 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 40,042 shares. Garde Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 5,099 shares. Condor Cap owns 7,420 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 175,829 shares or 0.86% of the stock. M&R Capital holds 18,147 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,389 shares. Cadinha & Ltd has invested 2.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Viking Fund Ltd holds 99,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 1.04% or 22,198 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,261 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Company. The Oregon-based Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 0.22% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 13,866 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 105 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 41,235 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks holds 0.23% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 189,461 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 177,688 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 9.39M shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 7,535 shares. Next Grp Inc invested in 0% or 75 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt owns 5,871 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 972 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 316,613 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $119.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 591,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc..

