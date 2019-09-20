Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); Verity Asset Management Has Upped American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Stake by $476,160

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 316,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.49M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 436,210 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 4.41M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 992,483 shares to 50.06 million shares, valued at $3.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 421,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,845 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0% or 26,664 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,060 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 102,283 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.20M shares. 100 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc. Samlyn Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Mckinley Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.79% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 146,985 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 10,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,012 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 55,972 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Ltd Partnership holds 7.77% or 2.37 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 200,359 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 91,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 921,525 shares stake. Capstone Limited Com owns 29,317 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 172 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 7,111 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.05% or 8,256 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 58,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Atria Investments stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Covington Capital owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bain Credit Limited Partnership owns 48,944 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. On Thursday, August 29 Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 2,500 shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.