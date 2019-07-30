Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $10.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding by $4.11 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 342,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95 million, up from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.77 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 17/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 6 Bps; 11/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 270,940 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 576,304 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $73.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 19,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927,292 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).