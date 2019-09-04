Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $12.35 Million; Share Value Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $463,428 as Share Price Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 617,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 43.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897.05 million, up from 42.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 7.87 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 26,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

