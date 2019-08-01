Baker Bros Advisors LP Position In Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Was Upped; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed by $713,640 Its Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 277,569 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 19.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7.53 million shares. Hennessy invested in 0.14% or 15,973 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,356 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,677 shares. Ally accumulated 62,000 shares. Moreover, Sprott Inc has 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,610 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt reported 492,202 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 2.94% stake. Regis Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 10,373 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,845 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate stated it has 128,034 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com invested in 4,476 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Amg Natl Comml Bank holds 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,057 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622. Gano Kyle also sold $63,673 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. 1,225 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $107,911. $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm.