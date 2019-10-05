Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $10.97 Million; Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Increased Position

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 421,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 39.29 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05B, down from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.48 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 316,463 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 76,800 shares to 542,793 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 83,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,910 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 871,894 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 4 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 141,000 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 14,959 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 3.71M shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2,200 shares. Exane Derivatives has 5 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 1,541 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 86 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 16,514 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 33,953 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 2,680 shares. Northern accumulated 1.47M shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 9.65 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 69,068 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc reported 15,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 108,959 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 165,449 shares. Emory University owns 90,188 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 251,791 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 18,927 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 17,000 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aravive Inc. by 54,062 shares to 484,947 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 591,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc..

