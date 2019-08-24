Baker Bros Advisors LP Increases Position in Insmed (INSM); As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Declined, Advisory Services Network Has Decreased by $582,300 Its Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67,000, down from 10,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 1.08M shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 603,475 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 881,200 shares. Citigroup reported 11,602 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 176,505 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Century Cos has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Lc, Florida-based fund reported 34,776 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 56,548 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 107,725 shares. Pembroke Management invested in 254,400 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group has invested 1.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 110,397 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 26,548 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 13,926 shares to 14,301 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 18,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

