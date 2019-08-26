Baker Bros Advisors LP Increased Its Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) as Market Value Rose; Boston Partners Increased Caci Intl (CACI) Holding by $1.08 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 617,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 43.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897.05M, up from 42.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.09 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Boston Partners increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 5,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 26,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 168,666 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc owns 10,648 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 97,072 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 4,170 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 2,110 shares. 61,927 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 13,790 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 1.17% or 63,865 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 84 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors owns 17,735 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,500 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 66,504 are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. Parametric Lc has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 832,035 shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $66.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 165,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 9,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signature Estate Investment Advsr reported 9,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. L S Advisors has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 125,225 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tobam invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. 273,890 were reported by State Street. Morgan Stanley has 1.27 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0% or 54,200 shares in its portfolio. 95,715 are owned by Century Inc. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 138,222 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Pnc Gru accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities reported 2,051 shares stake. 250,000 are owned by Monetta Svcs Inc.

