Baker Bros Advisors LP Increased Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stake by $12.03 Million; As Cbs (CBS) Share Value Rose, S Muoio & Company Has Upped Holding by $392,000

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) by 588.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, up from 292,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 360,223 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 2.22M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Fires Fresh Volley in Legal Battle for Control of CBS; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67M shares to 41.54 million shares, valued at $805.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.98M shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.