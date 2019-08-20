Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Upped Its Insmed (INSM) Stake by $6.54 Million; United American Securities Lifted Its Holding in General Electric Co Com (GE) by $2.15 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 322,880 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 59.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 34,540 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 117,253 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 4,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Capital LP holds 0.95% or 850,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 140,500 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2,310 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd has 0.46% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 487,112 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 6,713 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has 519,892 shares. State Street reported 2.84 million shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma reported 228,850 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.32% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insider Bets Paying Off At INSM As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Insmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,302 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Interocean Lc stated it has 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bokf Na owns 227,543 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fire Group reported 275,000 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roosevelt Inv Group Inc holds 0.05% or 39,148 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 232,108 shares. Hourglass Ltd reported 14,800 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.23% or 131,166 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.05M shares. Moreover, Asset Strategies Inc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,314 shares. Mason Street Limited Com holds 1.24 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.16% stake. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 106,562 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “LiDAR Company Velodyne Sues Chinese Firms For Patent Infringement – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.