Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) as Market Value Declined; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Jag Capital Management Raised Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 18,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 138,463 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95M, up from 119,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $193.12. About 1.20M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) by 588.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, up from 292,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 633,349 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 735,408 shares to 14.38 million shares, valued at $54.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares to 58,182 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.