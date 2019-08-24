Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Raised Its Incyte (INCY) Stake by $1.74 Million; Stock Price Rose; Montecito Bank & Trust Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Increased as Stock Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Incyte Corporation (INCY) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 34.27M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95B, up from 34.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 853,755 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Biotech-Focused Hedge Fund Tested as Incyte Study Craters Sector; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents ‘Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on Recent Evidence and Key Next Steps in Trials’ Symposium; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. 155 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Korea Inv owns 81,100 shares. Kistler owns 340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.29% or 15.08 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 89,724 shares. First Advsr Lp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ashford Cap Management holds 152,888 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 33,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 7.66 million shares.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp Tru holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 285 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.36% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83,835 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 184,322 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Koshinski Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.54% or 743,801 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Invest LP stated it has 1.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 37,371 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 5,701 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,321 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.