Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Xencor (XNCR) by $374,046; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Raised Its Ball (BLL) Stake by $306,831; Shares Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 307,325 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 5,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 165,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 159,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.70 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 505,932 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 1,404 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Redmile Grp Ltd Llc has 3.04M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 50,229 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 128,712 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 22,151 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited owns 24,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Incorporated reported 457,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 424 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research owns 16,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 606,001 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 83,842 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 13,204 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 552,918 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $399.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

