Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Lowered By $54.41 Million Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake; Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Sellers Increased By 0.49% Their Shorts

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 938,021 shares as Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX)’s stock rose 14.30%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 9.26 million shares with $538.71 million value, down from 10.20M last quarter. Genomic Health Inc. now has $2.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 308,526 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Anal; 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of th; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. EIDX’s SI was 3.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 3.47M shares previously. With 158,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s short sellers to cover EIDX’s short positions. The SI to Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.53%. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 116,412 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $30.60 million activity. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP had sold 13,146 shares worth $908,684.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17 million for 45.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genomic Health has $8000 highest and $69 lowest target. $73’s average target is 6.34% above currents $68.65 stock price. Genomic Health had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of GHDX in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $7200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Invest LP De holds 0.11% or 25,084 shares. 7,000 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc owns 3,980 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 526 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 23,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 3,597 shares. 2.81M are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Co. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 71,986 shares. Cls Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Stifel Fin reported 3,972 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,730 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 104,673 shares. 235 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Advsrs Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 21,582 shares.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks & ETF to Invest in Healthcare Robotics and Innovation – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GHDX, SRCI, PVTL, and WAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Genomic Health (GHDX) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Orchard Therapeutics Plc stake by 280,702 shares to 405,702 valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stake by 591,189 shares and now owns 995,082 shares. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was raised too.