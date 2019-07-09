Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $32.41 Million as Market Value Declined; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 446,937 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 636,599 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA) launches Plant Positivity social impact platform – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Shares for $44,622 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 920 shares valued at $76,859 was made by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $671,216 worth of stock. 791 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $66,063. Another trade for 762 shares valued at $63,673 was made by Gano Kyle on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $112,119.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc owns 0.06% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 63,570 shares. Cap owns 0.17% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 4.43M shares. 14,872 were reported by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.05% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3.48M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 12,364 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 410,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital Inc Ca has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 5,972 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 142,451 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has 1,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 16,584 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 80,407 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 28,100 shares.