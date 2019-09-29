Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased Its Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Holding by $7.33 Million as Share Value Declined; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Penbrook Management Upped Its Stake

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 497.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.16 million shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 02/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Can Takeda afford to buy Shire? Alkermes depression drug hits an FDA roadblock; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes: Long-Term Safety and Clinical Evaluation of Abuse Potential of ALKS 5461 to Be Highlighted; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Change to Alkermes Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 30/04/2018 – Alkermes to Present Clinical Data at Upcoming American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. by 427,714 shares to 772,286 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 735,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.38M shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.