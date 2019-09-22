Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stake by $8.51 Million; Stock Declined; Pier Capital Has Lifted Holding in First Merchants (FRME) by $443,297

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 195,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 183,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 185,367 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) by 440.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 654,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 803,246 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 148,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 388,207 shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. ASembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 58,711 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Grp has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 52,700 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 716,255 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 24,536 shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Llc invested 8.38% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa owns 236,821 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,358 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Morgan Stanley stated it has 65,651 shares. 11,960 are owned by Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 2.48 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advsr owns 40,101 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 36,724 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,987 activity. Shares for $1,665 were bought by Lehman Gary.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 35,760 shares to 105,337 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 45,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,139 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Merchants (FRME) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Monroe-based MBT Financial, Indiana-based First Merchants complete merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants announces company-wide raise, bonuses – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.