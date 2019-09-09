Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Cut Its Xencor (XNCR) Stake by $374,046; Shares Rose; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 230,939 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 1.53M shares traded or 104.76% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 35,713 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,865 shares. Birchview LP stated it has 12,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,629 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability has 436,429 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 422,325 shares. 443 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bank Of America De reported 41,928 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 16,289 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,069 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20,220 shares to 34.27M shares, valued at $2.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 267,475 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 0.08% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 53,756 shares. Fiera holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.35M shares. 1.11 million were reported by Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Com Nj. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 14,800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.8% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 658,367 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 773,318 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 483,933 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc holds 31,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, P2 Capital Prns Limited Com has 4.3% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 8,751 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Co invested in 55,713 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 380,158 shares.

