Baker Bros Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Xencor (XNCR) by $374,046 as Valuation Rose; As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Value Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 217,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 723,361 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37 million, up from 506,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 145,478 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 350,617 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 281,664 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $77.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 391,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,565 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

