Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Incyte (INCY) Holding by $1.74 Million; Share Price Declined; Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Telus (TU) Stake by $518,000 as Share Price Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Incyte Corporation (INCY) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34.27M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 billion, up from 34.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 764,295 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,044 shares to 672,697 shares, valued at $94.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Caxton Associates LP stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Addison, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,044 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 42,195 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 8,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.51 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Proshare has invested 0.13% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation owns 95,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 145 were reported by Shine Advisory Inc. 4 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Llc. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sands Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.34M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $811,900 activity.