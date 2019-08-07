Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Sony Sponsored Adr (SNE) Holding by $919,758; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr (SNE) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 21,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 96,227 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 118,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 207,311 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT)

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44M, down from 6.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 44,871 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 18,316 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.03% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 549,755 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 480,179 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.23% stake. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wellington Shields Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Landscape Cap Limited reported 2,632 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 51,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 73,893 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.08% or 21,096 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. 25,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. 2,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08M shares to 24.64 million shares, valued at $272.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 33,460 shares to 98,317 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc.

