Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake as Valuation Declined; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 80,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 260,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.28M, down from 340,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 2.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 302,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 818,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.42 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 60,134 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 96,719 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,196 shares. Johnson Fincl has 62,843 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap Management accumulated 22,703 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 246,102 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt holds 0.44% or 21,011 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 32,405 shares. Eastern Bancshares has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.36 million shares. 2,010 are owned by Hanlon Mngmt. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,126 shares. Pictet Bank And holds 0.27% or 4,420 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,998 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,895 shares to 224,634 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 10,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,329 shares to 321,793 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 10,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.31 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 51,012 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 55,622 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 77,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 76,093 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 27,502 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 5,833 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 533,640 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 32,718 shares. 67,260 are held by Invesco Limited. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 2,100 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 22,600 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

