Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Cut by $3.88 Million; Havens Advisors Has Lowered Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $980,000

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 27,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, down from 34,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 358,901 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 178,704 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norman Fields Gottscho Llc reported 6,536 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 271,444 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,644 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 33,827 shares. Essex Investment Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 96,202 were reported by Richard C Young & Ltd. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9.91 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hamel Associates Inc reported 4.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Piedmont reported 182,524 shares. 135,946 are owned by Petrus Lta. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,724 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 11,267 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 88,633 shares to 109,695 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 14,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oil Gas Expl & Prodtn Etf (XOP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

