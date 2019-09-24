Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $510,587

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 9,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 260,857 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, down from 270,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 1.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, down from 44,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 10.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 26,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities Etf (CWB) by 7,476 shares to 170,601 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.80 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.