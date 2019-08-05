Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $729,399; Share Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 894,808 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.