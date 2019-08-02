Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Upped by $427,000 Its Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 55,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $15.73 during the last trading session, reaching $451.95. About 720,028 shares traded or 47.71% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets ETF Sees Most Withdrawals Since 2016; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Don’t try to time this wild stock market; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GUN-FREE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES TO BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND CORPORATE RETIREMENT PLANS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 152,090 shares to 674,359 shares, valued at $28.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 188,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.15 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has 2.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,697 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,018 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,121 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Baltimore reported 98,741 shares. Cibc Bank Usa invested in 0.33% or 21,026 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 15,950 shares. 16,489 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 21,000 shares. 130,255 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,452 shares. 365,911 are held by Factory Mutual Ins. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 40,973 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 91,551 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC).