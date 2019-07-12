Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $2.90 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $720,000 as Valuation Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 20,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 53,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 1.25 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 1.63M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Somerset Tru Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 84 shares. 21,004 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 61,507 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsr Inc owns 5,261 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 27,326 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,568 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Liability stated it has 15,005 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd accumulated 2,716 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 1.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intll Grp Inc owns 1.66% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.09 million shares. Covington Mgmt holds 14,443 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc by 287,604 shares to 52,483 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Dwa Technical Leaders Portfolio by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Vi Nasd Tech Div (TDIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Incorporated Ct reported 263,129 shares. First Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,704 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 4,706 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta reported 231,787 shares stake. 37,930 are held by Oxbow Ltd Liability. Ifrah Financial holds 0.15% or 5,393 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Ltd reported 2,622 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 15.77 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oak Assocs Oh has 262,084 shares. Rmb Capital Management holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 387,140 shares. 266,621 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Polar Cap Llp owns 661,443 shares. Moreover, Btr Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ballentine Partners invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $539.60M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

