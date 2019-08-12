Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $1.49 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.36 Million as Shares Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 9,401 shares to 114,261 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilderetf (XHB) by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.8% stake. Df Dent & Inc accumulated 54,370 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 33,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 84,889 shares. Paw holds 0.65% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability owns 332,930 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Lc has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mraz Amerine And Assocs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 5,896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Inc has 1,055 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 118,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Tru & Invest has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 5,479 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 496,799 were reported by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 4.91% or 534,656 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Co reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley National Advisers holds 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,404 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 68,888 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc stated it has 324,721 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc owns 198,556 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 25,934 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 14,639 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,958 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 9.35 million shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,849 shares. Becker Management Inc has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 182,730 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 10,655 shares to 974,783 shares, valued at $51.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

