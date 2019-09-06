Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stake by $1.13 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $9.76 Million as Market Value Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.88M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,795 shares. Private Wealth holds 0.42% or 11,851 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.42% or 35,364 shares. Colorado-based Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). B Riley Wealth Management holds 2,266 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management holds 6,265 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 11.64% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 97,279 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 5,970 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pointstate Lp has 1.55M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 58,330 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) accumulated 1,114 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Geron (GERN) Stock Rises 40% in 2019 So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Celgene, Gilead, Vertex, Sarepta and Regeneron – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Exact Sciences, Pfizer and Guardant Health – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.45 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares to 904,739 shares, valued at $112.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 118,335 shares. Montecito Retail Bank And has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.14% or 2,053 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 34,337 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com owns 2,708 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 2,065 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,227 shares. 4,110 are owned by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 14,706 shares. Griffin Asset has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,330 shares. Wilen Inv Mngmt stated it has 3,900 shares. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.58% or 51,577 shares. Blair William Company Il stated it has 46,558 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd owns 150,590 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.