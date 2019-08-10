Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted By $1.49 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Genesis Energy L.P.UNITS (GEL) Shorts Raised By 3.47%

Genesis Energy L.P.UNITS (NYSE:GEL) had an increase of 3.47% in short interest. GEL’s SI was 5.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.47% from 5.53 million shares previously. With 525,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Genesis Energy L.P.UNITS (NYSE:GEL)’s short sellers to cover GEL’s short positions. The SI to Genesis Energy L.P.UNITS’s float is 5.35%. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 286,530 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 11/05/2018 – Genesis Land 1Q EPS C$0.02; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS TOTAL GENERATION VOLUMES UP 16% IN 3Q FY18; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 100.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 57,494 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 114,508 shares with $3.02M value, up from 57,014 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) stake by 25,170 shares to 108,584 valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,739 shares and now owns 51,651 shares. Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $84,000 was made by SIMS RYAN S on Thursday, May 9.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Among 2 analysts covering Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genesis Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of GEL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.