Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Scotia Capital Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Lowered by $3.13 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 72,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125,901 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 198,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,400 shares to 10,969 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

