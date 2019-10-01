Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV); Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 416.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 68,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 3.57M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92 million, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 639,912 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14,983 shares to 15,574 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 15,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Company reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 6 shares. Grassi Investment reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Shell Asset reported 21,880 shares. City holds 210 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Alberta Investment Management Corp stated it has 93,800 shares. Van Eck has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 166,471 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 490,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs holds 2.46 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.06 million shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd holds 0.75% or 36,070 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

