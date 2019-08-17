Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD); Barry Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $8.67 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 315.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 851,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 million, up from 270,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 153,211 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tctc Company holds 118,218 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 4,545 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 12.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 180,450 shares. Palouse Cap reported 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 3.58% or 126,625 shares. Pacifica Capital Invs Limited Liability stated it has 6,465 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American And Mgmt has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Res Inc has 11.41M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. First Dallas, Texas-based fund reported 2,727 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.82% or 6.38M shares. Welch Capital Partners Limited Liability Ny has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 256,711 shares.

