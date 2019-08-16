Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Holding In Target Com (TGT) Was Has Boosted; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed by $482,850 Its Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 5,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 36,695 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 31,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 1.74M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 1.76 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,478 shares to 133,200 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

