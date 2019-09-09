Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Holding in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Upped by $1.13 Million; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Share Value Declined, Great Point Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $22.20 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 433,358 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma accumulated 0.55% or 16.26 million shares. Moreover, Opus Inv Inc has 0.4% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Smith Salley And owns 35,616 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset has 1.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 20,800 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 370,184 shares. 30,740 are owned by Gw Henssler & Ltd. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 13,433 shares. 7,290 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Management Ltd Co has invested 3.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerce Bankshares invested in 370,260 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,725 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 40,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 38,119 shares to 127,680 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovator Ibd 50 Etf by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,530 shares, and cut its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 95,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.04% stake. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 1,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Sei Invs has 3,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Company stated it has 92,259 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 277,658 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 67,625 shares. 11,478 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Invesco holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 10,017 shares. Hanseatic Management invested 0.24% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 15.66 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 6,114 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 147,380 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Savara Inc.