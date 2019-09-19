Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $596,295; Polar Securities Lifted Its Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, up from 237,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 102,297 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, down from 4,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $12.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.97. About 690,864 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 48,077 shares to 138,770 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.45 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.