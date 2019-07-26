Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Holding by $50.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 315.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 851,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45M, up from 270,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 187,317 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.09M shares. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 54,037 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 6,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 47,339 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 5,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 25 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 75,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 10,620 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 56,114 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI) by 105,660 shares to 63,250 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 38,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,680 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 85,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 16,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com holds 0.02% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 2,784 were reported by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 2,735 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Blackrock invested in 5.86M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 23,904 shares. Smithfield Trust Co owns 547 shares. Sandler Capital invested in 0.03% or 3,300 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co stated it has 68,522 shares.