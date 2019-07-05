Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Target Com (TGT) by $440,480; As Cit Group (CIT) Valuation Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Holding by $309,683

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 81,487 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 5,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,695 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 31,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 533,793 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Dwa Technical Leaders Portfolio by 9,920 shares to 7,140 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,878 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA).

