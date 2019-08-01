Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Position by $721,476 as Stock Value Declined; As Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Share Price Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Lifted by $514,598 Its Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 15,744 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 34,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 152,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 118,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 780,602 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,103 shares to 78,878 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 62,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,676 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,039 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).