Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake; Shorts at PENGROWTH ENERGY COMMON SHARES (PGHEF) Lowered By 1.82%

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 7,914 shares as Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 168,646 shares with $6.69M value, up from 160,732 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc Com now has $41.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) had a decrease of 1.82% in short interest. PGHEF’s SI was 4.92 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.82% from 5.01 million shares previously. With 156,000 avg volume, 32 days are for PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)’s short sellers to cover PGHEF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3794. About 107,577 shares traded. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Friday, May 17 report. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) stake by 38,119 shares to 127,680 valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) stake by 11,869 shares and now owns 66,140 shares. Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company has market cap of $212.47 million. The firm explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St.

