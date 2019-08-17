Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position By $3.88 Million; Independence Realty Trust (IRT)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 84 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 62 sold and reduced holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 75.35 million shares, up from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Independence Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 58 New Position: 26.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 81.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 27,888 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 6,144 shares with $858,000 value, down from 34,032 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $346.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 32.79 P/E ratio. It makes investments in apartment properties to create its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 844,624 shares traded or 88.91% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:IRT) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for 60,000 shares. Phocas Financial Corp. owns 1.34 million shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.97% invested in the company for 178,001 shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Corporation invested in 12,517 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,900 shares. Arrow Finance reported 1.92% stake. Optimum Advsr invested in 12,756 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.09 million shares. Interactive Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has 35.84M shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wagner Bowman Management reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 1.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Natl Trust holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,927 shares. Vision Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.