Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $596,295; Stock Price Declined; Manchester Capital Management Boosted Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $1.26 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 335.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $245.72. About 2.92M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Business Insider: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 14/03/2018 – Employees say Tesla is grappling with a high amount of flawed parts and rework at its Fremont factory; 14/05/2018 – Tesla establishes electric vehicle outpost in China; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 11/05/2018 – Tesla: Doug Field Taking Time Off to ‘Recharge,’ Spend Time With Family; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Factory Safety Under Scrutiny After Worker Is Injured; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric Trucks to its Fleet; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 4,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.42. About 987,337 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,029 shares to 798,478 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,547 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 2,945 shares to 6,052 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large Cap (VV) by 21,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT).