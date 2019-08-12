Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) as Share Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Position Has Boosted by Kessler Investment Group Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 66,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 78,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,445 shares. Thomasville National Bank holds 8,723 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cahill Advisors invested in 0.72% or 4,560 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 38,900 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,111 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0.1% or 44,603 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Tru reported 135,087 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc stated it has 86,401 shares or 5.08% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M & Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares. 4,336 are held by S R Schill. Moreover, First Personal Services has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 708 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,847 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

