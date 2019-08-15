Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $633,066 Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake; Provident Investment Management Boosted By $2.94 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 86,526 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 910,213 shares with $31.27 million value, up from 823,687 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 654,394 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 32.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 15,073 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 31,980 shares with $1.36M value, down from 47,053 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $190.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 25.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Materials Select Sector Spdr (XLB) stake by 43,303 shares to 52,141 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) stake by 185,321 shares and now owns 308,868 shares. Ishares Msci Japan Etf was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 41.15% above currents $34.48 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has 1.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,503 shares. 17,066 are owned by Rock Point Advisors Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.40M shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winfield Associate Inc has 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 175,124 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 48,723 shares. The Israel-based Psagot House has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Litman Gregory Asset Lc has 2,170 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 404,054 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 31,516 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gru has 12,002 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested 1.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 28.62M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 19.89% above currents $37.95 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

