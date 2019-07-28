Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) by $308,646; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Holding Upped by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 7,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 160,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 51,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 64,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.46M market cap company. The stock increased 6.18% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 462,332 shares traded or 139.27% up from the average. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 84,200 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $159.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 137,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,347 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Meeder Asset owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Sei has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 9,279 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 365,410 shares. 14,656 were reported by Portolan Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability reported 1.61 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 69,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 12,737 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,198 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 7,966 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl invested in 0% or 33,715 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 13,306 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 0% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 30,800 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Envestnet Asset holds 403,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 381,316 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Co Ny invested in 7,386 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burney invested in 171,427 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.7% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 241,302 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 49,192 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability. Franklin Inc has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mirae Asset Investments owns 167,386 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 182,300 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.1% or 75,059 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).