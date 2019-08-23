Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position by $308,646; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Its Holding

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 9,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 494,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, up from 485,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 2.47 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 7,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 168,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 160,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 4.86 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Ct owns 28,905 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability owns 0.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,733 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 40,400 shares. Bridges Management holds 0.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 139,784 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,200 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 47 shares. First Republic invested in 0.36% or 869,775 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp stated it has 539,016 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp owns 156,934 shares. Burns J W stated it has 0.82% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Opus Group stated it has 8,228 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,662 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 7,664 shares or 0% of the stock. 457,048 are owned by Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 6,746 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,913 shares to 420,738 shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,754 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,806 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,435 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM).

