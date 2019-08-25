Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position; Hyman Charles D Has Boosted By $706,339 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 37.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 14,143 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 52,166 shares with $4.20M value, up from 38,023 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $32.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.32M shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Hyman Charles D increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 8,941 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Hyman Charles D holds 48,214 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 39,273 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $144.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23 million shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 10.06% above currents $81.93 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 740 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 4.78M shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 436,741 shares. 4,417 are held by Greatmark Investment Ptnrs. Kwmg Limited Liability accumulated 778 shares. Cim Llc holds 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,710 shares. Westpac holds 342,363 shares. Century holds 0.32% or 4.01M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.52% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% stake. Carderock Capital Management Inc reported 25,800 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 51,304 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated stated it has 9,525 shares. Legacy Cap Prns owns 64,583 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 19.34% above currents $76.59 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $93 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). British Columbia Mngmt Corp accumulated 114,870 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance has invested 0.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford Invest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 58,745 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 9,936 shares. Ally holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,000 shares. Yorktown And Rech Inc has invested 0.39% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Twin Cap Mngmt holds 118,660 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 3,457 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 27,560 shares. 74,509 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Valley Advisers Inc has 0.26% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 9,401 shares to 114,261 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 18,394 shares and now owns 308,464 shares. Ishares 1 (CSJ) was reduced too.